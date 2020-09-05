Injury updates on Sasha Banks & Big E

After a wild night on SmackDown, Sasha Banks and Big E discovered themselves in requirement of medical attention.

The Boss apparently sustained a knee injury after crashing into the ring post throughout the WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Match, then being on the getting end of Shayna Baszler’s unrelenting offense. But the worst was yet to come forBanks After she declined medical attention, Banks was completely assaulted by her partner and buddy, Bayley, who culminating the attack by covering a steel chair around Banks’ neck and leaping off the 2nd rope to stomp on it. Banks was drawn from the WWE ThunderDome in an ambulance. WWE.com can verify that Banks was required to a regional medical center and is being examined.

Big E was at first arranged to participate in the Fatal 4-Way to identify who will challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Clash ofChampions However, Sheamus assailed Big E prior to the match, driving him through the windscreen of an automobile withWhite Noise Big E suffered lacerations as an outcome of the attack. He was required to a regional medical center, where he is going through a battery of tests.

Stick with WWE.com and WWE’s Digital and Social platforms for more on Sasha Banks and Big E as updates appear.