Injury Updates: Hamels, Soler, Rays, Ramirez, Yankees

Cole Hamels will toss a live batting session on Sunday, as the injury-plagued southpaw may yet still have a possibility to aspect into the 2020 season. Braves supervisor Brian Snitker informed MLB.com’s Mark Bowman and other press reporters that “We’re just looking to get through a couple live BPs and see how he is,” maybe carefully not setting even a speculative timeline considered that Hamels fought shoulder concerns throughout Spring Training and is presently on the 45-day hurt list recuperating from left triceps muscles tendinitis. Bowman hypothesizes that Hamels most likely will not begin pitching in simulated video games up until next weekend at the earliest, so the left-hander may not have the ability to sign up with the Braves up until approximately the last 7-10 days of the routine season.

It makes Hamels into an overall wild card for Atlanta’s playoff drive, though with the club seeking to have an excellent chance at the postseason, it isn’t out of the concern that Hamels might be part of a playoff lineup. Having a previous World Series MVP coming out of the bullpen would be rather an intriguing wrinkle for Atlanta, though Hamels has actually just worked as a reducer two times in his 439 profession video games in the routine season and postseason.

Some more injury circumstances from around baseball …