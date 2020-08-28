Injury Notes: Judge, LeMahieu, Yankees, White, Puk, Bowden

The most current on numerous injury scenarios throughout the video game …
- Aaron Judge‘s latest calf injury “seems like a recurrence of what he had before,” Yankees supervisor Aaron Boone stated throughout an interview with WFAN (hat suggestion to MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch). Judge re-injured his calf in his very first video game back from a minimum 10-day stint on the hurt list, and Boone recommended that this most current concern “does seem minor in nature again, but certainly something that could turn into an IL stint again.”
- While Judge is an enigma, the Yankees might possibly have DJ LeMahieu back for this weekend’s series versus theMets Boone stated that LeMahieu took batting practice today at Yankee Stadium and will now report to the club’s alternate training website. Assuming the 2nd baseman is undoubtedly able to return versus the Mets, it would represent a somewhat early return from the preliminary 2-to-3 week timeline forecasted after LeMahieu was at first put on the hurt list with a thumb sprain on August 16. In other Yankees injury news, Boone stated Giancarlo Stanton (hamstring) likewise took on-field batting practice today, which Gleyber Torres (quad/hamstring) is making great development.
- Evan White left throughout the 3rd inning of the Mariners‘ 10-7 …