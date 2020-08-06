Injury Notes: Cano, Puk, W. Davis, M’s

Let’s check in on a couple of injury notes from around the majors …
- Mets 2nd baseman Robinson Cano is enthusiastic that he’ll come off the hurt list when he’s qualified onAug 14, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com tweets. Cano went to the IL on Tuesday with a Grade 2 left adductor stress, which stopped what might have been a redemption story for the 37- year-old. While Cano sustained a horrible very first season as a Met in 2019, he left to a blistering.412/.462/.559 start in 39 plate looks this year prior to his injury.
- Athletics left-hander A.J. Puk stays an amazing possibility for the club, however numerous arm injuries have actually avoided the 25- year-old from making a big league start. It does not look like if that will alter in2020 Manager Bob Melvin stated that Puk, who’s working back from shoulder swelling, is anticipated to pitch out of the bullpen if he takes the hill this year, perShayna Rubin of the Mercury News However, the A’s still do not have a schedule for Puk’s season launching.
- It appears the ideal shoulder stress that sent out Rockies reducer Wade Davis to the IL over the weekend will keep him on ice for the foreseeable future. Manager Bud Black stated Wednesday that Davis still hasn’t started tossing yet, Patrick Saunders of the…