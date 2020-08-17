Injury Notes: Alvarez, Pham, Franmil, Judge

Yordan Alvarez was a late scratch from today’s Astros lineup, as the young slugger continues to fight knee concerns. Manager Dusty Baker informed the Houston Chronicle’s Chandler Rome and other press reporters that Alvarez came to the ballpark sensation knee pain, which Baker believed was from an uncomfortable slide into 3rd base throughout Saturday’s video game. Alvarez has actually been handling bad knees throughout his young profession, and he has actually currently been restricted to DH task for this season.

Since previous tests have not exposed any structural issues, it might be that Alvarez’s knees might just restrict him moving forward, possibly both in 2020 and beyond. It definitely isn’t what you wish to see from a 23-year-old gamer, particularly one who has actually been so efficient even in the middle of this knee discomfort, and Baker acknowledged that the group will keep a close eye on handling Alvarez for the remainder of the season.

More on a few of the numerous injury scenarios turning up every day around baseball …