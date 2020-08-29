Injured Osaka withdraws from Western & Southern final By Reuters

©Reuters Tennis: Western & Southern Open



(Reuters) – Japan’s Naomi Osaka withdrew from her final versus Victoria Azarenka in the Western & Southern Open in New York on Saturday due to the fact that of a left hamstring injury.

“I’m sorry to have to withdraw today with an injury,” Osaka stated. “I pulled my left hamstring yesterday in the second set tiebreak and it has not recovered overnight as I had hoped.

“This has actually been a psychological week and I wish to thank everybody for the profusion of assistance.”

Osaka had actually at first taken out of her semi-final in demonstration at racial oppression.

The previous U.S. Open champ has a Japanese mom and Haitian daddy and has actually been a singing fan of the Black Lives Matter motion. Her choice followed demonstrations over the authorities shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black guy, in the city of Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday.

Osaka’s injury suggests Belarusian Azarenka wins her very first title because 2016.