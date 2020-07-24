Injured hiker recorded himself while stranded at Joshua Tree National Park for 40 hours

Robert Ringo was treking near Quail Mountain when fell and broke his leg, CNN affiliate KESQ reported. Crying out for aid, Ringo began taping his near-death experience.

“I started trying to at least turnover so I could get onto my back,” he informed the affiliate. “And when I did, it was just unbelievable pain.”

Ringo, who had actually shared his place with his kid prior to he left last Thursday, understood there would not be service in the mountains.

“That’s just something that I always do,” he stated.

He brought 2 liters of water with him, however that was no match for the desert heat. Temperatures at the nearby weather condition station that weekend had highs in the 90’s. In the video, Ringo calls for aid and states, “It’s the first time in my life I’ve ever experienced no saliva.” From the rocky surface where he fell, he might see some juniper bushes above him and questioned if they were edible. “I somehow scooted up this place, ate some juniper berries, (and) saw what I thought might be flowers but they were all dry so I wasn’t going to eat them,” he stated. “And then came up on this flat plateau.” He informed KESQ that his household began looking for him onFriday It wasn’t up until Saturday early morning that he lastly heard the search and rescue helicopter above him. “I never got to a place where I thought ‘I’m not going to make this,'” he stated. “I just had a confidence and a faith.” The Joshua Tree Search and Rescue group brought him to the Desert Regional Medical Center, where he had surgical treatment on his leg and is anticipated to recuperate. “I’m just so grateful,” he stated. “Because if I had never been found, it would’ve been devastating for my family.”

