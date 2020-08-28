Initiative group announces plan to draft legislation specifying the role of Armenian Church, language and cultural heritage – Panorama

“Protection of National Values” initiative has actually revealed a plan to draft legislation covering the Armenian nationwide worths and declaring their role in the public life of the nation. At the preliminary phase, the legislation will be prepared through public assessment. As the members of the initiative specified at an interview on Friday, the legislation will manage relations including the Armenian Apostolic Church, the problems of household and youth. The last draft will be sent to particular state bodies for factor to consider.

As the member of the initiative Ara Zohrabyan stated, the organizers do not look for any political interests. “We will not enter into any political process through this initiative, and our aim is to help authorities to eliminate the spiritual-moral risks and threats to our nation,” Zohrabyan stressed out, including both opposition and the judgment force connect high value to the defense of nationwide worths.

Zohrabyan kept in mind that the initially legal initiative to be sent for a public argument will cover the “Basis of the Armenian Apostolic Church, Armenian language, cultural heritage, family and child protection.” The legal propositions will be shared through public channels, talked about with specialist groups to think about propositions and modifications. Afterwards, a petition …