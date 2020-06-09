Ingraham on the new ‘new normal’: The left’s ‘campaign to destabilize America through bullying and violence’

“At least he only lost his job,” the host mentioned. “When you physically defend your business or home, you could end up like [retired St. Louis police captain] David Dorn, left to die on the ground.”

Dorn was attempting to shield a pal’s pawn store early on the morning of June 2 when he was confronted by violent protesters who fatally shot him and looted the retailer. One man has since been arrested and charged in Dorn’s demise.

“There are no televised memorials planned for Captain Dorn,” Ingraham remarked, “at least that I know of.”

“In this new ‘new normal’, if you lose your business to looting or fire, we are supposed to empathize with those who carried it out,” the host continued. “Because if you do, that demonstrates a higher recognition of your privilege. And in this new ‘new normal,’ it’s perfectly acceptable to assume the worst motives on the part of anyone who doesn’t repeat the progressive mantra du jour.“

Ingraham then performed footage of Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender, a Democrat, telling CNN earlier Monday that feeling the want to name regulation enforcement when your private home is damaged into “comes from a place of privilege.”

Anchor Alisyn Camerota had requested Bender who a house owner may name to get assist if their residence is damaged into ought to the metropolis council observe through on plans to “dismantle” the metropolis’s police division.

“Yes, I mean, I hear that loud and clear from a lot of my neighbors and I know — and myself too — and I know that comes from a place of privilege,” Bender mentioned.

“I guess you’re supposed to call the white privilege hotline. I wasn’t clear on that,” mentioned Ingraham. “This lunacy is gaining traction across America, in like a dozen other major U.S. cities.”

The host added that the need to present sensitivity to the Black Lives Matter motion has seized distinguished members of the enterprise group.

“Inspired by Al Sharpton’s long history of shaking down corporate America, they’re [activists are] now demanding that businesses write fat checks or risk being branded insensitive at best, racist at worst,” she mentioned. “And without even knowing how the money will be spent, fearful wealthy elites are falling all over themselves to appear the most woke.”