Ingraham: If lying was an Olympic sport, Democrats would be ‘draped in gold medals’

Trump on Saturday vowed to “safeguard our values” from enemies within — leftists, looters, agitators — in a Fourth of July speech packed with all of the combativeness of his political rallies.

“We are now in the process of defeating the radical left, the anarchists, the agitators, the looters and the people who, in many instances, have absolutely no clue what they are doing,” he said. “We will never allow an angry mob to tear down our statues, erase our history, indoctrinate our children.”

The speech was praised by conservatives and Trump supporters alike, while liberal media members were quick to condemn the president’s remarks, as “dark and divisive.”

“If lying was an Olympic sport, these folks would be draped in gold medals,” Ingraham fired right back.

“In moments of rare candor, they know that Trump beats Biden hands down on jobs, wages for African-Americans,” she went on. “Trump beats Biden on education. He favors liberation for parents and students who are stuck in bad schools. Trump beats Biden on prison reform. Obama and Biden both talked a good game. They didn’t get it done. And of course Trump has done something that Biden never did. He has actually hired and promoted African-Americans and other minorities across his many businesses.”

Ingraham warned that if the nation continues to show a blind eye to the “ongoing slander and defamation” from many on the left, “people will continue to lose faith in the system of law.”

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly and Brian Flood contributed to this report.