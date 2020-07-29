Ingraham: House Democrats took cues from rioters in attempting ‘reputational assassination’ of Barr

“You mean pepper spray?” Barr reacted. “No, I think it is a very important non-lethal option.”

“For protesters?” Dean sternly responded.

“No, for rioters,” Barr stated.

“That was my question — for protesters?” Dean duplicated.

“No, for rioters,” Barr in turn duplicated.

“Sir, America was founded on the principles of free speech — excuse me — reclaiming my time,” Dean stated as Barr once again started to respond. “I’m surprised at your lack of respect for a member of Congress.”

Ingraham stated that Barr proffered more “deference” to Dean than she should have, which she deliberately “distorted and demonized” the attorney general of the United States for the tv cams.

Other “highlights” of the hearing consisted ofRep Steve Cohen, D-Tenn, revealing he would send a resolution to study whether Barr needs to be impeached.

CLICK ON THIS LINK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rep Cedric Richmond, D-La, declared that Barr engaged in “systematic racism” by supposedly bringing an all-White personnel to work for him when he signed up with the Justice Department, whileRep David Cicilline, D-R.I., informed Barr that his “failure to respect the role of peaceful protest in this country is a disgrace.”

“For several hours today, we saw the mobsters at work,” Ingraham stated. “But they weren’t outside of the building. They were inside, verbally and viciously attacking one of the most well-respected legal minds in America.”