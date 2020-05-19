Ingolf Tuerk: Massachusetts doctor charged in wife’s death

Dr Ingolf Tuerk supposedly admitted to choking his partner to death after a debate, according to the criminal grievance from the area court in Dedham, southwest of Boston.
Tuerk, that passed the label Harry, claimed he as well as his partner, Kathleen McLean, were consuming alcohol when they started to suggest. McLean supposedly struck him on the head with an item as well as “he reacted to that aggressive situation and choked Katie,” the criminal grievance states.
Tuerk led authorities to McLean’s body, which he supposedly admitted to putting in a fish pond near their residence, as well as he might have put a rock in addition to her, authorities state in the files. Her body was recuperated with numerous rocks in her trousers, authorities state.
CNN has actually connected to his lawyer for remark however has actually not listened to back.
Tuerk was bought held without bond Monday by a court at Dedham District Court as well as bought not to have call with his wife’s household.
McLean had actually acquired a limiting order versus Tuerk in February after he supposedly reduced her hand with scissors, pounded her to the flooring as well as covered her nose as well as mouth with his hand up until she lost consciousness, court files reveal. Tuerk was apprehended for breaching the order 2 days later on, according to documents.
According to spokesperson Patrick Lombardo with Steward Medical Group, which runsSt Elizabeth’s Hospital, “Dr. Tuerk has not seen or treated patients as part of Steward Medical Group for more than a year. He was formally terminated in February.”
Tuerk’s following court day is June 10.