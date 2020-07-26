Infuriating moment truck driver refuses to tell police his name at Queensland border

A belligerent truck driver has actually unnecessarily got himself jailed by refusing to provide his name to police at a border checkpoint.

Adam Thurrowgood obviously blasted through the NSW-Queensland border prior to lastly being stopped on the other side.

The tattooed truckie recorded himself connecting with a fed-up cop and a brief sector of the 50- minute video was published online to mock him.

The police informed him he had actually stopped working to offer ID at the border stop, to which the driver insisted he was never ever asked.

The video bits revealed the police informing the driver he required to provide his information, and after that attempting to drag him out of the cabin after we declined many times

When the cop informed him ‘well I’m requesting you [to] now’, a strange exchange followed as the police got progressively tired of the driver’s rubbish.

‘You work for the corporation referred to as the Queensland Police … Am I a guy?’ the truckie asked.

‘Well, what do you determine as?’ the cop reacted.

‘No, it’s a yes or no concern, am I a guy?

‘It’s 2020, mate. What do you determine as?’

A 2nd bit of the video leapt to the cop trying to drag the driver out of his cabin and location him under arrest.

‘For what criminal offense?’ the driver required.

‘You’ve been informed 20 times, I’m hanging off the side of a truck,’ the exasperated cop reacted as he battled with his arm through the window.

‘Yes, and I have actually not devoted a criminal offense. You’re serving as an armed civilian outdoors your authority,’ was the truckie’s strange action.

Adam Thurrowgood obviously blasted through the NSW-Queensland border prior to lastly being stopped on the other side

Another cop recognizing himself as a senior constable appeared and coaxed the driver out of his truck

Soon after, another cop recognizing himself as a senior constable appeared and coaxed the driver out of his truck.

The very first cop described that the driver stopped working to state his complete and appropriate name numerous times and would not leave the truck.

The 2nd police informed him he was being apprehended for a possible traffic breach, stopping working to stop at the border, and stopping working to offer information.

Queensland’s border has actually been open to the remainder of the nation because July 17 after months of closure, however anybody getting in need to sign a border statement.

The border statement pass, which can be released ahead of time or at the border, specifies that the visitor has actually not been to a coronavirus hotspot, which if they establish signs they will report for screening instantly.

Queensland’s border has actually been open to the remainder of the nation because July 17 after months of closure, however anybody getting in need to sign a border statement

The border statement pass, which can be released ahead of time or at the border, specifies that the visitor has actually not been to a coronavirus hotspot, which if they establish signs they will report for screening instantly

Anyone who has actually remained in a hotspot, that includes all of Victoria, in the previous 14 days can’t get in unless they have an exemption.

Truck chauffeurs typically fall under an exemption as vital services, however still have to complete the border statement.

The Twitter user who submitted the bits from the video stated in the longer variation the very first police described how simple the procedure was.

‘The police in fact states to him, you can get on your phone today and get a border pass, it just takes a minute,’ he composed.

What occurred to the truck driver later on is uncertain.