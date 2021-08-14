Infrastructure package unlikely to ‘move the needle’ on investor sentiment: Strategist
Infrastructure package unlikely to 'move the needle' on investor sentiment: Strategist

Brian Jacobsen, Wells Fargo Asset Management Multi-Asset Strategist, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss the outlook on the market amid the Senate’s passing of the $1T infrastructure bill, inflation fears, and opportunities in the overall market.

