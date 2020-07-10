Influencer sparks coronavirus fears for Siberian hermit after visiting and HUGGING her

A glamorous social networking influencer has sparked outrage by chartering a helicopter to visit a hermit who has lived outside civilisation in Siberia all her life – putting her at risk of coronavirus or yet another modern disease.

Agafya Lykova, 76, lives like she was an 18th-Century peasant in the Siberian wilderness, in Russia, 150 miles from the nearest small town.

A Russian icon, she is the final survivor of a family who in 1936 fled to the forest where she came to be, to avoid religious persecution under Stalin.

They remained undetected by the Soviet authorities for more than 40 years until their remote homestead – where Agafya still lives – was spotted from the air by Soviet geologists.

Huge efforts are in these times made by Russian officials who occasionally visit her to make sure that they do not pass modern-day diseases to a female who has already established minimal connection with ‘civilisation’.

But controversial travel blogger Arina Shumakova is accused of flouting safety measures and flying in with her team by helicopter to ‘hug’ Agafya.

She now faces legal action over her ‘unauthorised’ jaunt into the Siberian outback.

‘They simply ignored most of the legal requirements and visited,’ said a spokesman for the type reserve in remote Khakassia where she lives in the tumbledown shack built by her father despite winter temperatures as low as minus 45C.

‘We asked the blogger to provide negative COVID-19 tests.’

The social media star with two million followers did not achieve this and also failed to wear PPE.

‘We are actually very worried for Agafya,’ said the spokesman.

Her father and brothers died after these were found and visited within their remote forest in 1978 – three decades after fleeing Stalin’s repressions.

It is believed their insufficient immunity to modern diseases was a vital factor.

Director of Khakassky Nature Reserve Viktor Nepomnyashchy said she flouted ‘moral, ethical and theological’ norms.

They flouted warnings and ‘grossly violated the flight rules, did not use personal protective equipment, and shot videos and photos with no permit.’

A lawsuit has been filed from the blogger and her pilot.

But Shumakova, 41, claimed the hermit was pleased to see her.

‘The pilot strictly prohibited us even to the touch Agafya,’ she said.

‘But whenever we were leaving, I told her: ‘Agafya, I want to provide you with a hug so much, but I was prohibited.’

‘And she told me: “We can hug, he (the pilot) can not see!”

She said: ‘I want to scream that I’ve seen Agafya with my very own eyes….

‘This is some sort of a dream.’

She was warned that Agafya may be upset and refuse to talk.

‘She followed her heart and she felt that I came in peace.’

Shumakova has been involved with controversy previously after she claimed to be raising funds for children with cancer but allegedly maybe not specify the way the money was spent.

Once today’s languages teacher, she became famous when she blogged about losing 40 kilogram with a particular diet.

Agafya’s encounter with the vlogger comes four years after she fell ill and needed a helicopter to fly her to hospital.

She was airlifted to Kemerovo, an industrial city in Oblast, after developing a horrible pain in her leg caused by the bitter cold.

She arrived at Tashtagol Hospital carrying fresh water from the spring that runs by her cabin and clutching her many religious icons.

One source told local media: ‘She feels better. The doctors were able to control the pain. She is anticipated to stay at the hospital for examinations and more treatment for per week.’