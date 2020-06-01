Influencer Ashley Stock’s 3-Year-Old Daughter Dies After Devastating Battle With Brain Cancer

Our coronary heart goes out to Ashley Stock, who’s mourning the dying of her 3-year-old daughter Stevie following a devastating battle with mind most cancers.

The social media influencer took to Instagram and revealed her youngest baby had handed away on Wednesday, May 27, only one month after she was identified with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) — a uncommon mind tumor with a zero % survival fee. And now, the California-based blogger is unfortunately dwelling by way of each mom’s worst nightmare…

Sharing the heartbreaking information with followers, Stock wrote:

“At 1:05pm on May 27th, Stevie took her final breath in our arms. There have been many miracles and countless God moments that I’ll put into words when my heart has strength. For now, I’m overwhelmed with relief that she’s at peace but I’m also feeling crushed by a pain so intense i can’t put it into words.”

She continued describing how their household is making an attempt to make sense of the painful lack of their “blue-eyed, dimpled smile, curly-haired forever baby girl,” who was an adored little sister, daughter, and buddy:

“We have complete faith in there being a greater purpose of this tragedy (and it’s already unfolding through your stories of renewed hope), but unfortunately, faith is not a ‘get out of pain free’ card, and that’s okay. I don’t know how to do this, so for now we’ll continue one day at a time held by the grace of God, the support of loved ones and the prayers of strangers who have become friends.”

Stock accomplished the put up with a somber photograph of Stevie’s hand, together with two movies of her throughout happier instances, as seen (under):

Ugh, how extremely unhappy…

As we touched on earlier, this tragedy comes just a bit over a month since docs at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles identified the toddler with a uncommon mind tumor. Ashley and her husband Ben admitted Stevie for therapy again in April after they seen her “rapidly declining motor function” and later, they might go on to fulfill with “dozens of the top pediatric neurologists, neurosurgeons and oncologists” for extra opinions on the terminal sickness. Ultimately, their household determined the 3-year-old would spend as a lot of her time left on this world at dwelling surrounded by family members.

We can’t think about how painful this ordeal have to be, simply two weeks after the couple and their two sons, 10-year-old Wesley and 7-year-old Sawyer, all celebrated Stevie’s final birthday collectively on May 15. At the time, the proud momma penned a loving tribute which learn partly:

“Between the pain, she smiles and giggles and admires her glitter fingernails and asks for us to bring her more surprises and blueberry muffins. Her verbal communication abilities are declining more each day but the way she communicates with her eyes holds a wisdom and a knowing far beyond my own. She doesn’t know what’s happening, but she KNOWS what’s happening. And she is brave as hell. And strong. And gracious.”

Wow. We can solely hope this remaining bittersweet reminiscence collectively can present some kind of consolation throughout this unimaginably troublesome time. Join us in remembering this younger candy soul by scrolling by way of these stunning pictures right here:

R.I.P., Stevie.