Influencer Ashley Stock’s 3-Year-Old Daughter Dies After Battle With Brain Cancer

Instagram influencer and blogger Ashley Stock is going through each dad or mum’s worst nightmare with outstanding power.

Stock shared the heartbreaking information together with her 325,000 followers that daughter Stevie, 3, died Wednesday, May 27 following a battle with mind most cancers. It was simply over a month in the past that medical doctors at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles identified the toddler with DIPG, a uncommon and aggressive tumor with a zero p.c survival charge.

“At 1:05pm on May 27th, Stevie took her final breath in our arms,” Stock wrote on Instagram. “There have been many miracles and countless God moments that I’ll put into words when my heart has strength. For now, I’m overwhelmed with relief that she’s at peace but I’m also feeling crushed by a pain so intense i can’t put it into words.”

“We have complete faith in there being a greater purpose of this tragedy (and it’s already unfolding through your stories of renewed hope), but unfortunately, faith is not a ‘get out of pain free’ card, and that’s okay,” she continued. “I don’t know how to do this, so for now we’ll continue one day at a time held by the grace of God, the support of loved ones and the prayers of strangers who have become friends.”

With the help of husband Ben, and their sons Wesley, 10, and Sawyer, 7, Ashley was in a position to doc a lot of Stevie’s journey on social media. On May 15, the Stock household and their family members got here collectively to have fun the toddler’s third birthday.

“Between the pain,” her proud mama described in a single tribute, “she smiles and giggles and admires her glitter fingernails and asks for us to bring her more surprises and blueberry muffins. Her verbal communication abilities are declining more each day but the way she communicates with her eyes holds a wisdom and a knowing far beyond my own.”

“She doesn’t know what’s happening, but she KNOWS what’s happening. And she is brave as hell. And strong. And gracious. When she’s fully lucid I’ll watch her generously give comfort and love to an aching soul who is near her—like some part of her knows how much her sweet hug or slobbery kiss will be cherished for eternity,” Ashley continued.

Stevie’s well being points turned obvious to her mother and pop when she was admitted to the hospital in April “due to rapidly declining motor function.”

Ashley shared on the time that after assembly with “dozens of the top pediatric neurologists, neurosurgeons and oncologists,” Stevie would go residence to comfortably spend time together with her household.