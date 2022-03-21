Inflation will be around 5.5% in 2022, said the RA Minister of Finance Tigran Khachatryan in a conversation with journalists in the National Assembly.

“A deviation of up to 1.5% is possible. “Despite the temporary difficulties that exist today in the region, in the world, due to changes in food and energy prices, they will be manageable. By the end of the year, we will have inflation actually registered within the law,” the minister said.