Inflation rises in June, plus NBA COO talks finals, China and more

Schwab Chief Investment Strategist, Liz Ann Sonders, joins Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Myles Udland to discuss the CPI data for June, the stock market, and her article ‘Whole Lotta Love: Sentiment’s Potential Warning.’

MP Securities analyst Devin Ryan joins Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman and Myles Udland to discuss bank earnings from big names including Goldman Sachs, and how he thinks factors like IPOs and SPAC listings will continue to impact the bank and its peers through the rest of 2021 and beyond.

Mark Tatum, NBA Deputy Commissioner and Chief Operating Officer joins the Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Brian Cheung to discuss the latest with the NBA business and the NBA Finals.

Olympic fencer Daryl Homer joins Yahoo Finance’s Sibile Marcellus and Alexis Christoforous to discuss what to expect from the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, his journey as a professional fencer, and giving back to underprivileged communities through fencing.

Watson’s CEO Erik Mueller, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous to discuss the patio furniture shortage and outlook on the inflationary pressures on the cost of goods.

Subway CEO John Chidsey, joins Yahoo Finance’s Alexis Christoforous and Brooke DiPalma to discuss Subway’s launch of its ‘Eat Fresh Refresh’ as it looks to improve its brand and business, outlook on price increases amid inflationary pressures, and the company’s future growth.