Inflation pressures will continue to be skewed on the upside for the next 3-6 months: Economist
Jefferies Chief Financial Economist, Aneta Markowska, joins Yahoo Finance’s Julie Hyman, Myles Udland, and Brian Sozzi about the May jobs report, inflation, and Fed policy.

