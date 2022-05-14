The Statistical Committee has published the consumer price index

Consumer prices in Armenia have been growing every month since the beginning of the year. Essential goods, food, services, non-food products are becoming more expensive. Probably there is not a family and citizen who does not feel how fast his consumer basket is shrinking, does not notice that every next month or next week he buys less goods, especially food, for the same amount.

The Statistical Committee published the consumer price index yesterday.

In April, as compared to the same period of the previous year, 8.4% inflation was registered in our country, let us note that in March of this year, as compared to the previous March, the inflation was 7.4%, in January – 7.1%, and in February – 6.5%.

Almost everything has risen sharply in the food market. First, the inflation of general foodstuffs made 14.5% in April compared to the previous April, in March – 13%, in February – 11.5%, in January – 12.5%.

Bread prices rose by 14.1% in April, by 12.3% in March, by 9.2% in February and by 9.6% in January.

Bread, pasta, potatoes, cereals, rice, and dairy products are most often consumed by families with a slightly lower standard of living. However, these products have also become more expensive, which means that the consumption of this food in these families will be reduced.

According to the Statistical Committee, inflation in bakery and cereals was 15.7% in April, 13.3% in March, 10.1% in February and 10.4% in January.

The highest inflation was registered in the potato market. In March of this year, as compared to March of the previous year, the price of potatoes increased by 89.5%, in March – by 73.4%, in February – by 71.4%, in January – by 67.4%.

Rice prices rose by 17.7% in April this year, by 16.8% in March, by 13.4% in February, by 13.6% in January, and by pasta by 26.5% in April and by 18.2% in March. in February by 11%, in January by 10.3%.

Meat products have also risen in price, with beef and veal prices up 10.6% in April this year, 9.1% in March, 8% in February and 4.2% in January.

Fresh and frozen pork prices rose by 20.1% in April, by 26% in March, by 31.8% in February, and by 34.6% in January.

Fresh and frozen fish prices rose by 24.7% in April this year, by 34.3% in March, by 36% in February, and by 36.2% in January.

Inflation in milk was 12% in April, 9.5% in March, 7.5% in February, 7.2% in January, and inflation in the cheese and cottage cheese market was 20.8% in April, 17.6% in March, 16.4% in February, 14.6% in January. %.

Butter inflation was 9.4% in April, 10.7% in March, 7.8% in February and 9.4% in January.

Olive oil, in contrast to other primary consumer goods, has become less expensive, not double digits. Thus, the price of olive oil in April was 3.3%, in March – 3.5%, in February – 2.2%, in January – 2.7%.

In April of this year, the prices of vegetables increased by 48.8% compared to the previous April, in March – by 40.8%, in February – by 31.1%, in January – by 36.8%.

Inflation in non-food products, which is also important, in the clothing and footwear market in April was 7.7% in March, 7.2% in February – 9.3%, in January – 10.8%.

The rent for rented apartments has also increased in double digits, which is conditioned by the transfer of Russian citizens to our country as a result of the Russian-Ukrainian war. It is supposed that for the same reason inflation was registered in the spheres of restaurants and hotels, leisure and cultural services.

Apartment rents increased by 16.9% in April this year, by 12.5% ​​in March, by 3.4% in February, and by 3.7% in January.

Inflation in the restaurant and hotel service sector was 6.1% in April this year, 5.5% in March, and 5.1% in February and January.

Inflation in recreation and culture in April was 12.4%, in March – 12%, in February – 10.1%, in January – 9.6%;

In April, the highest inflation was registered in the capital Yerevan – 8.8%, then in Gavar – 8.7%, then in Hrazdan – 8.5%, Vanadzor – 8.2%, Ashtarak – 7.9%, Ijevan and Vagharshapat – 7.8%, Gyumri – 7.4%, Artashat – 7.7 %, In Kapan – 7.4%, in Yeghegnadzor – 6.9%.

It should be reminded that in the first quarter of this year, the economic activity made 9.6% as compared to the same period of the previous year.

