“Our actions were reasonable and timely. As a result, after reaching a peak in November – 9.6%, inflation was 7.7% in December, 7.1% in January and 6.5% in February. We were one of the exceptional countries in the world, where the inflation trajectory did not increase, but decreased. “Inflation in the USA is higher than 7% today,” said Martin Galstyan, Chairman of the Central Bank of Armenia, during the discussion of the report on the results of the government program implementation at the sitting of the NA Committee on Financial-Credit and Budgetary Affairs today. Artsvik Minasyan’s concerns.

Martin Galstyan mentioned what can be expected as a result of the Russia-Ukraine crisis ․ “Naturally, the forecasts are in the direction of growth. The Central Bank raised the interest rate by 1.25%, but this is due not only to fears of inflation expectations, but also to risks. If today Armenia goes to the international market and issues Eurobonds, their yield will be more than 8% expressed in dollars. There are regional uncertainties, and investors want compensation in terms of continuing to invest in this region – 6%, which was previously 3%, and from that point of view no one can predict that such things would happen. “Two months after the war, in January, persuading international investors to invest 750 million in Eurobonds in Armenia was the right policy.”

According to the chairman of the Central Bank, if in the near future it is registered that the inflation has reached such a level that there will be problems with security, problems of social groups, there will be a need to use targeted tools. “It is out of our toolkit.”

Artsvik Minasyan also mentioned that the agricultural sector is in a difficult situation in terms of seeds, fuel availability, land use. “In such conditions, how did you predict that growth will be registered in agriculture?”

Martin Galstyan answered ․ “We review our forecasts four times a year. Our best judgments at the moment are that despite all the negative consequences, there are some positive developments that we see in government assistance programs. Investment subsidy is given, loans are fully subsidized. According to the statistics, in the 4th quarter we had a sharp growth of agriculture, which was also included in our calculations. We forecast that the growth of agriculture during the year will be 3.8%. “

Luiza SUKIASYAN