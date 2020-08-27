Infinix Zero 8 announced with 90Hz display, Helio G90T chipset

Shenzhen-based smartphone maker Infininx announced the latest member of its lineup with the Zero 8 in Indonesia. It brings a few first for the brand with a 90Hz refresh rate display, a unique rhombus-shaped quad camera with a 64M primary shooter and MediaTek Helio G90T chipset.

Upfront we have a 6.85-inch IPS LCD with a pill-shaped cutout for the dual 48MP and 8MP selfie cameras. The 90Hz refresh rate is accompanied by 180Hz touch sampling.

The back features the aforementioned 64MP Sony IMX 686 main sensor with 4K video recording and EIS alongside an 8MP ultrawide snapper and two 2MP shooters for low light videos and depth data. The Helio G90T is hooked up to 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage, the latter expandable via microSD.

The phone boots Android 10 with Indinix X OS 7 on top. The battery comes in at 4,500mAh and supports 33W SuperCharge. Other notable features include a headphone jack, FM radio receiver and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Infinix Zero 8 will go on sale on August 31 with a retail of IDR 3,799,000 ($258), though a limited-time promo bumps it down to IDR 3,099 ($211). Elsewhere, we’re expecting the phone to go global on September 1 with a $250 / INR 18,500 price tag.