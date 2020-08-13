Infinix Smart 5 announced with 6.6” HD+ display and 5,000 mAh battery

The most current entry in Shenzhen- based Infinix’s lineup is here with the Smart5 The entry-level phone is developed around a 6.6-inch IPS display and loads a triple cam setup together with a 5,000 mAhbattery It runs the Android 10 (Go Edition) although its hardware is rather more effective than its peers.

The display has HD+ resolution and a waterdrop notch for the 8MP selfie camera. There’s double LED flash sensing units on the front. Around the back, we discover a 13 MP main cam paired with 2 QVGA sensing units, an LED flash and a finger print sensing unit.

Under the hood sits an unnamed octa-core processor performing at 1.8 GHz. There’s 2 or 3 GB RAM and 32/64 GB storage, which is more expandable by means of microSD. The 5,000 mAh battery supports 10 W charging over micro USB. The Infinix Smart 5 will be readily available in blue, black and green colors.

The phone will make its method to India and Nigeria quickly though Infinix is not supplying specific dates nor prices for the minute.