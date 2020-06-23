Infinix S5 Lite Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

The sub-Rs. 10,000 price segment is huge in terms of audience, and many smartphone manufacturers are doing their utmost to grab a share of it. In the race to take over this segment, we have seen manufacturers trying every possible thing including smartphones with quad-camera setups, AMOLED displays, and big batteries. Such features were distant dreams even a month or two ago. Customers are spoilt for choice, and can be more demanding than previously. Infinix has thrown yet another smartphone in to the mix, called the Infinix S5 Lite.

Just like its elder sibling, the Infinix S5, this Lite model sports a hole-punch display. This type of display has been a feature on some flagship devices, and hasn’t even trickled down to lots of mid-range smartphones yet, so we weren’t expecting to see one on a phone priced at Rs. 7,999 just yet. How good may be the display, and it has Infinix cut other corners to deliver this feature at such an aggressive price? We put the Infinix S5 Lite to the test to find out.

Infinix S5 Lite design

The Infinix S5 Lite looks as being similar to the Infinix S5 (Review), and it’ll be impossible to distinguish between your two when looking at them from the leading. A 6.6-inch display dominates the face of the smartphone, and Infinix claims a 90.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The company has opted for a 20:9 aspect ratio which isn’t very common at this price point either. The IPS display panel has decent viewing angles but we found it to be low on brightness. The device also lacks an ambient light sensor, similar to the Inifinix S5, which could be described as a big problem. You’ll have to adjust brightness manually constantly. The camera hole is on the top left corner. Also, for what it’s worth, the front camera wasn’t perfectly centred within its hole on our review unit.

We found the Infinix S5 Lite to be slightly taller than usual, and we needed to shuffle it within our hand. The power and volume buttons are on the proper, and are reachable when using this phone one-handed. The SIM tray is on the left, and it has two Nano-SIM slots in addition to a dedicated microSD card slot. The Infinix S5 Lite sports a Micro-USB port at the bottom, that is acceptable for the price but we have seen Xiaomi introduce the USB Type-C port at this price. Next to the Micro-USB port may be the 3.5mm headphone jack and the loudspeaker.

The highlight feature of the Infinix S5 Lite is its hole-punch display

At the back, the S5 Lite sports a triple camera setup that is one huge difference compared to the quad-sensor array on the S5. There’s also includes a quad-LED flash which seems like overkill. The fingerprint sensor is positioned close to the camera module, and we found this placement to be a little too high for our liking. Infinix provides the smartphone in three colour options: Midnight Black, Quetzal Cyan, and Violet. We had the Quetzal Cyan version because of this review. The Infinix S5 had a slightly rounded back which made it comfortable to hold, nevertheless the S5 Lite has a flat back that is made out of plastic just like the phone’s frame.

Infinix ships the S5 Lite with a protective case and a screen protector along with a 6W charger, which is really a bit of a letdown when you consider the 4,000mAh battery this smartphone packs.

Infinix S5 Lite specifications and software

The Infinix S5 Lite is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor clocked at 2GHz. This is now a reasonably old SoC and it does show its age. Newer smartphones including the Realme 5 (Review) sport the more recent Qualcomm Snapdragon 665. There is 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which are both good for the purchase price.

This phone supports Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, 4G with VoLTE, GPS, Radio, and USB-OTG. While the ambient light sensor is missing with this device, it will have other basic sensors.

The Infinix S5 Lite includes a triple camera setup on the rear

The software with this phone resembles what we now have seen on other Infinix devices. It’s called XOS Cheetah 5.5 and is based on Android 9 Pie. There can be a few customisations to the UI nonetheless it is still simple to find your way around it. What we did not like was the amount of bloatware that comes preinstalled with this smartphone. Apps such as Palmstore and AHA Games are alternatives to the Google Play store and suggest several apps for you to take to. PHX Browser, Facebook, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp also come preinstalled on the S5 Lite. We did see spammy notifications from a number of these apps, which got annoying very quickly.

If you don’t fancy the camera hole, you do obtain the option to mask it with a black band. You may also swap the original three-button navigation layout for gestures. The UI enables you to enable a Smart Panel which is a drawer with icons to launch a favourite app or perform an action, such as having a screenshot.

Just like its elder sibling, the S5 Lite includes a feature called “Intelligent voice broadcast” which announces the latest news, the names of callers, and senders of incoming messages aloud. It may also alert one to notifications from apps such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. This does not read out the contents of messages which somewhat satisfied our privacy concerns.

Infinix S5 Lite performance and battery life

As we’ve stated before, the MediaTek Helio P22 is now a classic SoC plus it shows its age once you push it. Regular tasks such as making calls, scrolling through apps, and WhatsApp messaging were handled quite well on the S5 Lite, but we noticed long load instances when we launched heavy apps. The phone has 4GB of RAM which helps apps resume quickly from the background. The fingerprint scanner, as well as face recognition, were quick. We found the screen’s brightness to be slightly too low, and the speaker to be tinny.

The Infinix S5 Lite sports a Micro-USB port

We ran our usual set of benchmarks to gauge this smartphone’s performance, and the numbers weren’t bad but weren’t impressive either. The S5 Lite did not manage to run AnTuTu 8 but it scored 157 points in Geekbench 5’s single-core test and 821 points in the multi-core test. In GFXBench, the smartphone scored 11fps in Manhattan 3.1 and 25fps in the T-Rex scene.

We played PUBG Mobile on the S5 Lite, and the smartphone defaulted to the Low graphics preset. The game stuttered sporadically which forced us to drop the frame rate further. The phone failed to heat up to noticeable extent when winning contests for short durations, however it did get warm to touch after a while. Playing PUBG Mobile for 18 minutes led to a 6 percent battery drop.

The 4,000 mAh battery delivers decent battery life if you don’t stress the phone out. With regular tasks such as for instance calling, messaging with WhatsApp, and using Google Maps for navigation, the smartphone lasted in regards to a day an a half. In our HD video loop test, the S5 Lite proceeded for 13 hours and 46 minutes. The supplied 6W charger is extremely slow and gets control 4 hours to charge the smartphone completely, that was disappointing. Infinix should have incorporated quick charging and included at least a 10W charger in the box. We would advise that buyers choose faster charger. Competition including the Redmi 8A (Review) support faster charging.

Infinix S5 Lite cameras

The triple camera setup at the back includes a 16-megapixel primary camera by having an f/1.8 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a low-light sensor of unknown resolution. For selfies, this phone has a 16-megapixel shooter by having an f/2.0 aperture. We found the camera app to be very basic in terms of the shooting modes it offers. There is no night mode, that is surprising seeing that there is a dedicated low-light sensor.

The S5 Lite includes a 4,000mAh battery and three rear cameras

Focusing was a little slow, and we needed to await the phone to lock focus before taking shots. Dynamic range wasn’t great, and as a result dark areas within our sample shots were underexposed. Images weren’t sharp, and details were lacking in objects far away. We also noticed hook yellow colour tone in a few of the daylight shots we took.

For close-up shots, the smartphone needed even longer to focus. It also did not always set the exposure right. We usually had to tap the screen setting the focus and exposure. The resulting shots were still unhealthy in quality, and the S5 Lite didn’t produce good depth-of-field in close-up shots.

There is a Bokeh mode which may be used to take portrait shots. It lets you adjust the level of blur before you take a shot. Photos used this mode seemed to have decent separation between the subject and the back ground, but the S5 Lite tended to overexpose backgrounds.

Tap to see full-size Infinix S5 Lite camera samples

Low-light shots were disappointing aswell. They appeared artificially boosted, and grain was visible on zooming directly into shots. Since there is no Night mode, we’d to wait for the AI to start working and detect low-light conditions. It seems as though the smartphone puts its dedicated low-light camera to use if the AI detects low light, since resulting shots were a little brighter and had marginally better detail. Either way, low-light photography is not a strong point of this phone, and you’ll probably have to make use of the flash for better shots.

Selfies taken with the leading shooter were good enough for social media. You do have the choice to simply take shots in Bokeh mode, and we saw good edge detection. Infinix has additionally added an AR Shot mode which lets you place stickers on subjects before taking a shot. These are fun, and we see can people using them usually. Video recording resolution tops out at 1080p for both the primary rear camera as well as the selfie camera. There is no electronic stabilisation, this means that output is shaky. Video recording with a source of light nearby offered better results than shooting out in the open. Colours appeared too boosted for the liking.

Clicked using the selfie camera on the Infinix S5 Lite

Clicked using AR Shot on the Infinix S5 Lite

Camera performance positively needs some improvement, considering that the competition at the same price level manage better shots generally in most conditions. Considering that this smartphone has a dedicated low-light sensor, its low-light results must have been better.

Verdict

The Infinix S5 Lite is the least expensive smartphone with a hole-punch display available in the market right now. Thanks to this feature, it looks a lot more premium than it is. However, utilizing it does not feel as good. The choice of processor is dubious, considering that this segment has moved on to more powerful options. That’s not absolutely all – dropping the ambient light sensor from a smartphone priced at around Rs. 8,000 will not be acceptable. Having a big battery does help the S5 Lite deliver good battery life, but the not enough fast charging could be a problem for many people.

If you fancy a smartphone with a hole-punch display, you’d be better off waiting for something else, since too many corners have been cut on the Infinix S5 Lite to generally meet this price. We would recommend that you take a look at the Redmi 8 (Review) or consider recently discounted phones including the Redmi Note 7S (Review) or Realme 3 Pro (Review) that have stood out in recent sales.