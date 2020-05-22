Infinix Hot 9 Series to Launch in India Soon, Video Teaser Reveals

Infinix Hot 9 sequence is about to launch in India quickly. While the launch date particulars are but to be revealed, Infinix Mobile by its official social media channels has launched a teaser video to exhibit the upcoming providing. The Hong Kong-based firm, which is owned by Transsion Holdings, introduced the Infinix Hot 8 to the Indian market in September final 12 months. The Infinix Hot 9 sequence will debut as its successor. The Infinix Hot 9 has already been obtainable for buy in Indonesia. However, the corporate is probably going to deliver an upgraded mannequin that it will name the Infinix Hot 9 Pro.

The teaser video that has been posted on Twitter provides us a glimpse on the Infinix Hot 9 that was launched in Indonesia in March. It additionally highlights that Infinix Mobile will reveal the important thing specs of the brand new mannequin on Flipkart beginning Saturday, May 23.

Infinix Hot Eight has reigned as the most popular smartphone in its class. But it’s time for the subsequent Instalment: The Hot 9 sequence. #🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/11Q1000oEk — InfinixIndia (@InfinixIndia) May 20, 2020

Although the teaser video does not present any particulars in regards to the Infinix Hot 9 Pro, the outline textual content obtainable together with the video says the “Hot 9 series” to recommend the brand new mannequin that may debut alongside the Infinix Hot 9.

Infinix Hot 9 worth in India (anticipated)

Infinix hasn’t offered any particulars in regards to the pricing of the Hot 9 in India. Nevertheless, to give some perspective, it was launched in Indonesia at IDR 1,699,000 (roughly Rs. 8,600) for the lone, 4GB + 128GB storage variant. The telephone comes in 4 distinct color choices, specifically Matte Black, Cyan, Violet, and Light Blue.

To recall, the Infinix Hot Eight had arrived in India final 12 months with an introductory price ticket of Rs. 6,999.

Infinix Hot 9 specs, options

Similar to the pricing, the specs of the Infinix Hot 9 in India are but to be introduced. The {hardware}, nevertheless, is probably going to be similar as what debuted in Indonesia earlier. Therefore, you will get a dual-SIM smartphone with a 6.6-inch HD+ IPS show and an octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM. The telephone will pack a quad rear digicam setup that can have a 16-megapixel main sensor, and two 2-megapixel shooters — together with a devoted synthetic intelligence (AI) supported sensor.

The Infinix Hot 9 can even sport a hole-punch show design that can be accomplished with an 8-megapixel selfie digicam. There can even be preloaded AI digicam options for each rear and entrance cameras.

Infinix is probably going to present 128GB of onboard storage on the Hot 9 that can be expandable by way of microSD card (up to 256GB). The telephone can even embody a fingerprint sensor on the again. Additionally, you may anticipate to see DTS audio expertise help and 5,000mAh battery.

