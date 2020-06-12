Infinix Hot 9 Review | NDTV Gadgets 360

The Infinix Hot 9 was recently launched in India, plus a variant called the Hot 9 Pro. These smartphones were both priced below Rs. 10,000 at launch, but feature quad cameras and hole-punch displays. What caught my eye may be the choice of processor. The Infinix Hot 9 packs in the same processor as the Infinix Hot 8, which raises a few questions. Is the Hot 9 a genuine upgrade, or has Infinix compromised a lot to keep the price below Rs. 10,000? Let’s learn.

Infinix Hot 9 Design: Punching holes

Budget smartphones frequently don’t have probably the most modern designs and they all tend to look the same. It is safe to say that the latest trend in the mid-range takes about a year to trickle down to the budget category. As an outcome, you can see that many smartphones in the sub Rs. 10,000 segment sport dewdrop notches. Infinix is an exception here, as it already had the Infinix S5 and the Infinix S5 Lite in the market with hole-punch designs. The company hopes its products will stand out if you are the first within their segments with such new features. The camera hole is in the top left corner of the screen.

The display on the Infinix Hot 9 measures 6.6 inches and sports an HD+ resolution. The panel is decent for the purchase price, but the size isn’t the most effective for single-handed use. I discovered myself shuffling the phone within my hand to attain the notification shade. The display has decent viewing angles but brightness might have been better. The power and the volume buttons are an easy task to reach, therefore is the rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Infinix Hot 9 has a hole-punch display

What I don’t like in regards to the Infinix Hot 9 may be the thick bezels all around the display, especially the chin. Interestingly, Infinix has managed to hide a selfie flash in the top bezel near the selfie camera. This is very hard to spot when it’s off, but inaddition it works at a low intensity as a notification LIGHT EMITTING DIODE. It may also be used as a flashlight combined with rear flash, which Infinix calls 360 Flash.

This phone is slightly, partly because of its 5,000mAh battery. At the trunk, the Infinix Hot 9 sports a quad-camera setup which is still another highlight of the smartphone. The back is created out of plastic nonetheless it doesn’t feel as good as the Realme C3 (Review) I reviewed early in the day this year.

Infinix has gone with a Micro-USB port on the device for charging, which can be disappointing specially considering the fact that a few budget phones now have USB Type-C ports. The company also ships a 10W charger in the box. The Hot 9 includes a 3.5mm headphone jack at the bottom plus a loudspeaker grille.

Infinix Hot 9 specifications: Flogging a dead horse

The MediaTek Helio P22 SoC on the spec sheet caught my attention and never for good reasons. It is currently a relatively old processor, and Infinix has used it on a number of its budget smartphones such as the Infinix S5 (Review), Infinix S5 Lite (Review), and Infinix Hot 8 (Review). I have long maintained that the Helio P22 is just a decent processor but it is weak in comparison to what your competitors is offering as of this price. For someone using basic functions and messaging apps, the Helio P22 will soon be enough, but it will be an issue for heavy users and gamers.

The aging processor is paired with 4GB of RAM to greatly help it with multitasking. There is 64GB of storage, which should be adequate but continues to be expandable by up to 256GB using a microSD card. There are no RAM or storage variants of this device, but you can choose from four colour options, namely Quetzal Cyan, Midnight Black, Violet, and Ocean Wave.

You have two Nano-SIM slots and there is certainly support for 4G LTE on both. There can be Bluetooth 5, Wi-Fi, FM, and the most common sensors.

It runs the most recent version of Android with XOS 6.0 on top

Infinix ships this phone with XOS 6 centered on Android 10, and it was running the January security patch which can be quite old. While the UI includes a lot of customisations, you won’t have trouble finding your way around it. You get gesture navigation which lets you ditch the on-screen three-button navigation bar. There is a smart panel aswell which gives you quick access to your favourite apps, plus quick controls for screenshots and screen recording.

This phone also offers motion gestures and you swipe the screen with three fingers to fully capture screenshots easily. Infinix has additionally rolled out a few features around WhatApp in the Settings app, under the name Social Turbo. You can record WhatsApp calls, create stickers, and in addition save WhatsApp statuses easily. The phone also has a WhatsApp mode that only allows this 1 app to gain access to data while all other traffic is blocked. This can help you stay in touch when your battery is running critically low.

Infinix’s custom XOS UI has some useful features

I found many apps preinstalled on these devices, including Instagram, Messenger, Facebook, XClub, Phone Master, AHA Games, Yo Party, PHX Browser, Palm Store, and some games. The PHX Browser, Palm Store and XTheme apps sent us notifications once in a while. There is DTS Sound enhancement which did make a difference while using the headphones, nonetheless it did not affect the loudspeaker.

The Hot 9 includes a Game mode as well, which blocks incoming notifications and may reject incoming calls to avoid distractions. It also allows you to remap the amount buttons as a trigger button for games. While this is something new, it’s not very comfortable to use.

Infinix Hot 9 performance: Not so hot

I didn’t have high expectations of the Hot 9 in terms of performance. It is capable of handling basic usage but slowed down when I launched heavy games. Loading apps took are noticeably longer than usual. The 4GB of RAM helps with multitasking, but if an app is terminated in the backdrop you will need to watch for the processor to load it up again. The fingerprint scanner is quick to unlock the smartphone and so may be the face recognition feature. I discovered the display on the Infinix Hot 9 to be strictly average.

We ran benchmarks on the Infinix Hot 9 and the numbers were a number of the lowest we’ve seen in 2020. In AnTuTu, the phone posted 103,405 points, and in PCMark Work, it posted 5,089 points. These are lower than the scores of the Realme C3, that i reviewed early in the day this year. That phone, which can be priced at round the same level, scored 192,187 and 8,573 in these tests respectively. Graphics performance isn’t strong either, and the Infinix Hot 9 scored 51fps and 25fps in GFXBench’s T-Rex and Manhattan 3.1 scenes respectively.

It still sports a dated microUSB port for charging

I wouldn’t recommend this device for gamers because it takes a very long time to load popular titles such as PUBG Mobile. The graphics defaulted to Smooth with the frame rate at Medium, but I still noticed lag and stutter all through gameplay. It won’t be satisfying to play games with this device. However, I did play the game for close to 20 minutes plus it barely got warm to touch.

The Infinix Hot 9 managed to score well within our HD video loop battery life test, going on for 20 hours and 50 minutes. The Helio P22 SoC is known because of its efficiency, and the low brightness of the screen also helped it post the bigger number. Charging is a pain as the 10W charger takes easily over two hours to fill the battery completely. Charging it for 30 minutes only got me to 21 %.

Infinix Hot 9 Cameras: Don’t are expecting too much

The Hot 9 packs in a quad-camera setup at the back, with of a 13-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a low-light sensor. For selfies, it has an 8-megapixel front camera. The camera UI is quite basic and easy to use. The default camera mode is AI Cam, which uses the primary 13-megapixel camera. There’s a quick toggle to switch to the macro camera. Other shooting modes on the Infinix Hot 9 include Beauty, Bokeh, AR shot, Panorama, and Video. There is no dedicated night mode and the telephone relies on AI to toggle between the 13-megapixel primary camera and the low-light sensor.

The quad-camera setup includes a dedicated low-light sensor

In daylight, the Hot 9’s shots were unhealthy, and it could only manage decent information on objects near to the camera. It does not perform a very good job at metering light and tends to overexpose the sky in several shots. For closeups, I noticed that the Hot 9 would take a moment to lock focus, and the output was not as sharp when i would have liked.

Infinix Hot 9 daylight camera sample (tap to see full-sized image)

Infinix Hot 9 closeup camera sample (tap to see full-sized image)

Bokeh mode lets you set the level of blur before having a shot. I took several photos in this mode. The edge detection was not great and the blurring was inconsistent. The output from the macro camera is also much less sharp when i would have liked, and the important points are strictly average.

Infinix Hot 9 Bokeh mode camera sample (tap to see full-sized image)

Infinix Hot 9 macro camera sample (tap to see full-sized image)

In low light, the telephone manages to help keep noise in order but grain is visible on the output on zooming in. Photos aren’t sharp, and objects at a distance have quite weak detail. Since there is no Night mode, you will need to rely on the AI to work it all out, which it does not.

Infinix Hot 9 low-light camera sample (tap to see full-sized image)

Selfies are decent nevertheless the colour tone was slightly off in daylight. In low light, selfies aren’t sharp but do have decent details, and the flash is handy.

Infinix Hot 9 daylight selfie camera sample (tap to see full-sized image)

Infinix Hot 9 low-light selfie camera sample (tap to see full-sized image)

Video recording maxes out at 1080p but this phone lacks almost any stabilisation. This results in shaky footage. Low-light video quality is below average aswell, and having less stabilisation could render video useless.

Verdict: Is the Infinix Hot 9 for you?

The Infinix Hot 9 is designed with current trends in mind. You do obtain a hole-punch display and a quad-camera setup, which people like showing. However, the telephone overall does not deliver on performance, which is really a deal-breaker for me personally. The very long time it takes to load apps reminded me time and again that processor isn’t fast. Alternatives such as the Realme C3 (Review) and Narzo 10A (Review) are far more powerful than the Infinix Hot 9.

It isn’t just about CPU performance though, the cameras are unhealthy as well. Battery life is amongst the only items that work is in favour of the Infinix Hot 9. Unless your usage is absolutely basic and you haven’t any need for a robust phone, you might be better off skipping this 1 in favour of the Realme C3 or the Realme Narzo 10A.