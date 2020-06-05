Infinix Hot 9 Pro to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart: Price, Specifications, Offers

Infinix Hot 9 Pro is all set to go on sale in India for the primary time right now. The telephone will go on sale via Flipkart and launch presents embrace no-cost EMI choices for consumers. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro comes with a hole-punch show design and MediaTek Helio P22 octa-core processor. The telephone has a quad digital camera setup on the again with quad-LED flash. It features a 48-megapixel foremost digital camera with f/1.Eight aperture, a 2-megapaixel depth digital camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and an extra low mild sensor.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro worth in India, sale

Infinix Hot 9 Pro worth in India is about at Rs. 9,499. The telephone comes in a single 4GB + 64GB storage possibility. The telephone will go on sale via Flipkart right now and the sale will start at 12pm (midday) IST. It is obtainable in Ocean Blue and Violet color choices. Flipkart launch presents embrace 5 % limitless cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank bank card, 10 % off with Axis Bank Buzz bank card, and no-cost EMI choices beginning at Rs. 792 per 30 days.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro specs

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro help dual-SIM slots (Nano), and runs on Android 10-based XOS 6.0. The telephone incorporates a 6.6-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) hole-punch LCD IPS show with 20:9 facet ratio, 90.5 % screen-to-body-ratio, and 480nits brightness. It is powered by the two.0Ghz octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 processor, paired with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is at 64GB and it’s additional expandable utilizing a devoted microSD card slot (up to 256GB).

As for the optics, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro comes with a quad digital camera setup on the again. The setup is positioned on the highest left nook, and the picture sensors are aligned vertically. The Infinix Hot 9 Pro features a 48-megapixel foremost digital camera with f/1.Eight aperture, a 2-megapaixel depth digital camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and an extra low mild sensor. The telephone additionally features a quad-LED flash on the facet. Up entrance, the telephone has an 8-megapixel selfie digital camera with f/2.Zero aperture and LED flash help.

There is a 5,000mAh battery built-in contained in the Infinix Hot 9 Pro. The telephone has a rear fingerprint sensor and helps face unlock as properly. Connectivity choices embrace Bluetooth v5, 3.5mm audio jack, FM Radio, USB OTG, VoWiFi, and a Micro USB port.

