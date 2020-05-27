Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro Teased to Pack Quad Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Ahead of Launch in India

Infinix Hot 9 sequence will make its debut in India on May 29. The sequence will embody Infinix Hot 9 and Infinix Hot 9 Pro telephones – each teased to pack quad rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery. However, the pricing of smartphones is but to be disclosed. Other key specs together with processor make, RAM, and storage configuration are additionally unclear. Moreover, the promotional posters of the Infinix Hot 9 sequence reveal that the smartphones will carry rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro specs

Infinix India by way of Twitter has revealed the Infinix Hot 9 Pro will characteristic a 6.6-inch HD+ show. The entrance panel may have a hole-punch cutout on the highest left nook to home the entrance digicam. Meanwhile, the cellphone can be listed on Flipkart the place it’s highlighted that the Infinix Hot 9 Pro will pack a 48-megapixel foremost digicam. The rear digicam setup may also embody a 2-megapixel macro digicam and a 2-megapixel depth sensor together with quad-LED flash. The fourth digicam included in the rear digicam setup is claimed to be a low mild sensor.

Additionally, the Infinix Hot 9 Pro is teased to pack a large 5,000mAh battery.

Infinix Hot 9 specs

In phrases of the design, show and battery, the Infinix Hot 9 is claimed to include the identical options as Infinix Hot 9 Pro. However, the quad rear digicam setup on the Infinix Hot 9 will embody a 13-megapixel foremost digicam, a 2-megapixel macro digicam, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Similarly, the fourth digicam is claimed to be a low mild sensor. Additionally, the rear digicam module will pack tripled-LED flash.

To recall, the Infinix Hot 9 was initially launched in Indonesia in March. The cellphone contains a 6.6-inch IPS HD+ LCD show, octa-core MediaTek Helio A25 SoC, 4GB of RAM, and 5,000mAh battery. It appear Infinix is making some tweaks to the India model of Hot 9 because it has listed the presence of 13-megapixel foremost rear, whereas the Indonesia model features a 16-megapixel foremost digicam. There may very well be different adjustments as nicely.

