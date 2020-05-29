Infinix Hot 9, Infinix Hot 9 Pro Launching in India Today at 12 Noon: Expected Specifications

Infinix Hot 9 sequence, together with the Infinix Hot 9 and the Infinix Hot 9 Pro, will launch in India at the moment at 12pm (midday). The launch was beforehand teased by the corporate by way of its Twitter deal with. The two telephones pack quad rear digicam setups and a hole-punch show design. As of now, Infinix has not shared the main points on pricing or configurations that the telephones will come in, however that might be made clear at launch.

Infinix Hot 9 sequence launch

The Infinix Hot 9 and the Infinix Hot 9 Pro might be unveiled in India at 12pm (midday). The pricing for the 2 telephones, as talked about earlier, has not been revealed as of but. The Flipkart teaser page for the 2 telephones exhibits Infinix Hot 9 Pro in a teal-ish color choice and the Infinix Hot 9 in a pink color choice.

To recall, the Infinix Hot 9 was launched in Indonesia in March, nevertheless the India model is anticipated to be a tweaked model of the cellphone. Infinix Hot 9 Pro, alternatively, will make its world debut in India.

Infinix Hot 9 specs

The Infinix Hot 9 India model packs a quad rear digicam setup with a triple-LED flash. The digicam setup will embody a 13-megapixel main digicam, accompanied by a 2-megapixel depth sensor in addition to a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The fourth digicam is claimed to be a low-light sensor. It will even embody 5,000mAh battery and a fingerprint sensor on the again.

Infinix Hot 9 Pro specs

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro contains a 6.6-inch HD+ show and comes with 4 cameras on the again, identical to the non-Pro variant. However, the first digicam right here might be a 48-megapixel sensor, accompanied by a depth sensor, macro digicam, and a low-light sensor. Infinix Hot 9 Pro will even embody a quad-LED flash. It might be backed by a 5,000mAh battery as effectively, and have a rear fingerprint sensor.

