Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro specs leak ahead of Friday announcement

The Infinix Hot 9 has existed for a little while today, in certain niches at the least. In a few of times it’ll start India and there’s certainly a”Pro” variation incoming too. The significant gap between the 2 models is going to function as the camera.

The Infinix Hot 9 Pro may game a 48MP chief cameraup from 13MP about the vanilla version. This is a quad-camera set up, but merely technically — another 3 modules are an 2MP macro camera, 2MP thickness sensor and that a”non” detector.









Speaking of low light, the Pro version gets an excess LED on the rear, bringing the entire count for your flash into four. Besides the telephones are identicaldown into the punch hole selfie camera on front.











Both utilize exactly the exact same display, an IPS LCD that measures 6.6″ in diagonal and includes 720de resolution. The great thing is the Helio A25 chipset, although not the most effective, will be operating Android 10 outside of the box (personalized, of class ).

The sizable 5,000mAh battery is worth noting, although the 10W ion might have been quicker.









The Infinix Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro will be completely available through Flipkart.

