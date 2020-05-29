Infinix Hot 9 and 9 Pro launched with 6.6 displays, Helio P22 SoC and 5,000 mAh batteries

As anticipated Infinix unveiled its newest handsets in India at the moment with the Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro. The two telephones are largely related with the foremost distinction being that the Pro has a 48MP major digicam as a substitute of the 13MP shooter discovered on the vanilla mannequin.

Both the Hot 9 and Hot 9 Pro characteristic 6.6-inch shows with HD+ decision, a 20:9 facet ratio and a punch gap cutout within the prime left nook for the 8MP selfie cam. Around the again we discover a capacitive fingerprint scanner alongside a 13MP fundamental shooter on the Hot 9 and a 48MP fundamental digicam on the 9 Pro. The three auxiliary cams are a 2MP macro shooter, 2MP depth helper and a devoted low mild sensor.

Under the hood we now have the Helio P22 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. The battery is available in at 5,000 mAh and helps 10W charging. The software program entrance is roofed by Android 10 with the corporates XOS 6.zero on prime.

The Infinix Hot 9 sequence shall be accessible in blue and violet colours. The Hot 9 begins at INR8,499 ($112) and shall be accessible from June eight whereas the Pro 9 goes for INR9,499 ($125) and shall be up for grabs on June 5.