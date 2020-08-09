Infinix Hot 10 specs leak

Infinix is gearing-up for a brand-new gadget launch. The Hot 10 has actually emerged online, from a number of sources, under the X682 C and X682 B design numbers. The Google Play Console entry for the phone is rather detailed. It even includes a render of the handset. One that looks really comparable to the present Infinix Hot 9. We just get a see the front side of the Hot 10, however.





Infinix Hot 10 on the Google Play Console

And, in reality, the electronic camera setup has to do with the only thing delegated the creativity by these leakages. That and the display screen diagonal. We understand that the Hot 10 will be based upon the MediaTek Helio G70 chipset, in addition to 4GB of RAM and an HD+ panel, with a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels.

The X682 C and X682 B design numbers likewise popped-up in a TUV Rheinland accreditation, just using a single extra information. It’s an essential one, however– battery capability, ranked at a reputable 5,100 mAh.







Infinix Hot 10 TUV Rheinland accreditation

Since Infinix has actually been keeping a reasonably straight-forward lineup recently, we can just presume that the Hot 10 will be among a minimum of 2 revealed designs. The other one, likely a better-equipped Pro version. Since there is an Infinix Hot 9 Play, also, a 3rd Hot 10 edition is likewise most likely in the cards. We will keep you published.

