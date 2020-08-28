Infinity Orb Magnetic Levitating Speaker Bluetooth 4.0 LED Flash Wireless Floating Speakers with Microphone and Touch Buttons (Black)



Infinity Orb levitating speaker is not only a unique designed levitating Bluetooth speaker, but also a beautiful piece of artwork. The Infinity Orb levitates in air at 1/2inch height above its magnetic base. The base illuminates continuously different color LED lights. Play music up to 8 hours at 70% volume. It is an awesome high tech gadget and it is also a perfect gift to friends.

specification

bluetooth: 4.0Wireless range: 10 meters

speaker: 3W x 1

battery: 500mah

playing time: more than 8 hours continuous (at 70% volume)

frequency range: 100Hz 18khz

distortion: THD package contents

1x orb

1x base

1x USB cable

1x charger

1xuser manual

how to levitate the orb?

1. Please place the base on an absolutely plat surface. If the surface is not Flat and horizontal, the speaker orb can’t levitate normally

2. Connect the power adapter to the base power port. 3. Turn on the speaker orb and pair with smart phone/tablet. 4. Hold the orb with your two hands and put your fingers under the orb to hold tight the orb, move the orb vertically downwards the center of the base. 5. Make the orb approach the center of the base slowly, and please move it towards left and right, or front and back to try to get the levitating point. 6. When you feel a strong force, which is holding the orb from the base, This position is the levitation place.

The orb can be used as a standalone speaker without the base.

3D surround effect – special sound guide Cone designed to offer a distinctive timbre.

Bluetooth 4.0 – connecting with all Bluetooth-enabled devices stably and easily including iPhone, iPod, Tablet, etc. Within 10 meters wireless field.

A perfect gift for your family, friends and relatives