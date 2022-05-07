Infantile nasal tear duct obstruction is manifested by inflammation of the lacrimal sac (dacryocystitis). The nasolacrimal duct is located in the middle corner of the eyelid. It is a rare pathology, when the normal passage of tears to the nasal cavity is disturbed ուն the tears are constantly flowing out of the eye.

During fetal development, the tear ducts are filled with a gelatinous, gelatinous mass, and the entrance to the fallopian tube is covered with a membrane. At birth, it disappears or ruptures after the baby is first inhaled. In the case of many newborns, on the 14th day of life, the jelly-like mass is absorbed on its own, the inflammation is reduced, the disease passes. But this is not always the case. In some cases, an ophthalmologist may need to wash the baby’s tear duct.

Ophthalmologists distinguish between the causes of tear sac inflammation:

Large folds of the lacrimal sac, but it is a congenital factor that impedes the outflow of secretions.

• Frontal injuries (nose, tumor surgery).

The reason for going to the ophthalmologist is the cessation of tears, purulent discharge from the eye, which is observed on the 8th-10th day of the child’s birth (pus comes out when pressed around the tear duct). One of the symptoms of the disease is tears. The secretion may be mucous.

The problem can be manifested in the case of one or both eyes (most often it is manifested in one eye). After using the appropriate drops, the problem may not appear for a while, but after the pause it reappears.

The most serious complication of dacryocystitis is inflammation of the lacrimal sac, which manifests itself in:

• Pain, redness around the tear sac. The child is restless, has a feeling of pain when touching the eye.

• Swelling that spreads to the pelvic area.

Elevated body temperature is one of the signs that the tear duct is closed.

You can consult an ophthalmologist to understand and decide on the treatment option. Failure to treat dacrocystitis can have dangerous consequences for the cornea of ​​the eye. As a result, purulent ulcers may appear. So you can go to the ophthalmologist without hesitation, strictly follow the doctor’s instructions. If the baby’s tear duct is blocked և treatment starts early, then it is possible to overcome the problem only through massages։ drops. This happens in 65% of cases. In all other cases, the treatment requires surgery – probing the nasopharyngeal tube.

Diagnosis of the disease begins with the examination of a small visitor, if necessary, a secretion sample (microbiological examination) is performed to determine the type of bacterium.

“QUALITY OF LIFE” partner – “DERZHAVA-S” company.