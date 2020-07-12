Inexpensive air conditioning alternatives to beat the summer heat

There are alternatives, however. There are several ways to keep a house cool when the temperatures rise.

MAN SHOCKED WHEN NEIGHBOR CUTS ONLY SECTION OF SHARED LAWN: ‘GLORIOUS PETTINESS’

A simple way to do it is to keep the attic from becoming too hot. On warm days, attics can feel just like ovens and when that warmth seeps in to the rest of the house, it could make things uncomfortable quickly. Installing an attic fan can push this warm air out and provide a regular breeze inside the house, U.S. News reports.

However, while this is often effective on warm days, if the temperature gets too hot, an attic fan won’t provide much help — meaning you may want to add more fans to the mix, like a whole-house fan.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Whole-house fans may not be low priced to install, but they are less expensive than central air-condition units. They also use significantly less power to run, which will greatly help with the electric bill. These fans are installed in the attic and pull air from the outside through vents placed for the duration of the house. It provides attic ventilation and cools down the entire house.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Another way, without a fan, to prevent the house from becoming too warm is by installing reflective film or solar screens over the windows, Money Crashers explains. These materials filter out an important amount of heat without completely obscuring the view from the window (as opposed to light-blocking shades, which totally obscure a window).

CLICK HERE TO HAVE THE FOX NEWS APP

Of course, there are even simpler ways to stay during the summer. There’s nothing worse than trying to sleep during a hot night and when you really don’t want to break the bank, decide to try chilling your pillowcase in the refrigerator before bed. Sure, it won’t last all night, but it’ll feel cool when the electric bill comes.