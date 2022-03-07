Buy Now Pay Later service is one of the modern payment methods, which has transformed the shopping process around the world, recently becoming a trend, especially among young people. The BNPL movement has set a new benchmark in the field of fintechnology.

All over the world – Klarna, Afterpay, Affirm, and already in Armenia – paylater. Inecobank, which offers leading digital solutions in the Armenian banking sector, has joined the global BNPL (Buy now, Pay Later) movement and launched its paylater service in November last year.

“Enjoy the moment, the payment will wait.” With this motto, Inecobank presented paylater, which aims to improve the customers’ life experience, making purchases and payments more comfortable, filling life with pleasant moments. Thanks to paylater, the most convenient and trendy financial freedom service, customers now have the flexibility to manage their finances, allowing them to manage their own resources efficiently, plan their purchases freely, without extra effort, and without wasting time.

paylater provides users with a certain amount of money, allowing them to make purchases at the same time, and make the payment in installments within 3 or 6 months, without any additional payment. paylater is available through the InecoMobile app ․ Payment is made by QR code, with one click, without the need for any additional transactions. Shopping can be done from Inecobank’s partner stores, from a variety of service companies, from tourism to aesthetic medicine to education, from clothing to accessories to car maintenance.

“Today Armenia has a great potential to occupy its unique place in the international financial sphere. Proof of this is the fact that global fintech innovations are being actively localized here as well. We are very excited to bring the best international experience and financial trends to Armenia to make them accessible to Armenian customers, ”says Aren Naltakyan, Executive Director of Inecobank.

A simple, fast, touch-free paylater payment solution not only promotes customers’ freedom and flexibility to shop, but also helps businesses keep up with the times, instill a new payment culture, and attract new customers.

Source: Yahoo Finance Website.