Buy Now Pay Later: (Buy now, pay later) service is one of the modern payment methods, which has transformed the shopping process all over the world, recently becoming a trend, especially among young people. The BNPL movement has set a new benchmark in the field of fintechnology.

In the whole world, Clarins, Afterpay, Affirm, and in Armenia already paylater:. Offering leading digital solutions in the Armenian banking sector Inecobank: joined the global BNPL (Buy now, Pay Later) movement and launched in November last year paylater: service.

“Enjoy!” moment:, payment: will wait. ” This is the slogan presented by Inecobank paylater-which aims to improve the customer experience by making shopping and payments more comfortable, filling life with pleasant moments. The most convenient and trendy service that provides financial freedom: paylater:–Due to this, customers now have the flexibility to manage their finances, which allows them to effectively manage their own funds, պլ freely plan the necessary purchases without additional effort և, waste of time.

paylater:provides users with a certain amount of money, allowing them to make purchases at the same time, and make the payment in installments within 3 or 6 months, without any additional payment. paylater:is available InecoMobile: with appendix ․ Payment is made by QR code, with one click, without the need for any additional transactions. Shopping can be done from Inecobank’s partner stores, from a variety of service companies, from tourism to aesthetic medicine to education, from clothing to accessories to car maintenance.

“Today Armenia has a great potential to occupy its unique place in the international financial sphere. Proof of this is the fact that global fintech innovations are being actively localized here as well. We are very excited to bring the best international experience and financial trends to Armenia to make them accessible to Armenian customers, ”says Aren Naltakyan, Executive Director of Inecobank.

Simple, fast, touchless paylater: The payment solution not only promotes customers’ freedom and flexibility to shop, but also helps businesses keep up with the times, introduce a new payment acceptance culture, and attract new customers.