IndyCar’s top earner Dixon misses the fans By Reuters

By Steve Keating

(Reuters) – Scott Dixon likes to states he races totally free and makes money for all the other things motorists should do, such as interviews and schmoozing with sponsors, suggesting this need to have been the most satisfying week ever for the New Zealander in the lead-up to an Indianapolis 500.

There have actually not been as much of those responsibilities to handle throughout the confrontation to Sunday’s rescheduled Indy 500, with the COVID-19 pandemic removing the majority of the typical interruptions.

Without fans the state of mind around the stretching Indianapolis Motor Speedway has actually been controlled.

The environment in the city that costs itself as “The Racing Capital of the World” has actually been similarly flat with none of the non-stop celebrations that fill the streets and camping areas around the 2.5-mile oval.

As Indy Automobile’s top earner ($ 2.5-3.0 million a year according toRacer com) the 40-year-old Dixon is well made up for carrying out the jobs that feature the task however this year, aside from interviews and a couple of other inevitable dedications, he has actually been totally free to concentrate on driving.

But even the “Iceman”, as Dixon is understood, might do with a couple of diversions when it pertains to the Indy 500.

