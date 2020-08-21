IndyCar extends GP of Portland contract through 2023

After an 11-year hiatus, Portland International Raceway’s 2018 return to the Indy car schedule proved highly popular, so despite the event’s cancelation this year due to Oregon’s current restrictions on public gatherings during the pandemic, the GSRP was able to renew a deal with the City.

“I was fortunate as a teenager to attend the Indy 500,” said Portland mayor Ted Wheeler. “I remember the excitement then and we saw the same energy at the 2018 and 2019 Grand Prix of Portland races.

“As the only event of its kind in the Pacific Northwest, the race not only provides tremendous thrills but also contributes $12-$15 million in economic benefits for the city. I’m excited to see this premier race in Portland for at least the next three years.”

Portland Parks & Recreation director Adena Long added: “We are very pleased to have ‘Portland’s Fastest Park’, the Portland International Raceway, hosting the Grand Prix of Portland NTT IndyCar Series race for three additional years. The Grand Prix has established itself as a summer tradition as Portlanders enjoy the festival atmosphere, the cars, and camaraderie. We look to 2021 through 2023 with great anticipation.”

Kim Green is co-owner, chairman and CEO of Green Savoree Racing Promotions, the organizers of IndyCar’s events in…