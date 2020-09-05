IndyCar confirms Mid-Ohio double-header will go ahead

The race had actually been the center of much speculation as state federal government had actually avoided the occasion from being accepted viewers present as prepared the week prior to Indy 500 certifying.

Green Savoree Racing Promotions have actually been snakebit this year, withSt Petersburg’s season-opener being delayed till completion of the year, while the Toronto and Portland races were canned completely. The business’s desire to have viewers in presence was for that reason easy to understand.

Today’s statement read: “The NTT IndyCar Series will run at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course next weekend, with doubleheader races scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 and Sunday, Sept. 13. We look forward to an exciting weekend of racing action at an excellent venue.

“Green Savoree Racing Promotions will contact clients quickly with assistance relating to occasion presence.”

The races will be transmitted on NBC Sports Network at 4:30 pm ET, with Sunday’s broadcast beginning at 1.00 pm ET.