Indy winner Sato admits he was “very, very close” on fuel

Sato pitted for the last time on Lap 168 of the 200-lap race, whereas Dixon and Sato’s RLL colleague Graham Rahal stopped one lap later on. Dixon emerged ahead of the Japanese chauffeur however with 28 laps to go Sato prepared past the Chip Ganassi Racing-Honda

When the 2 off-strategy cars and trucks 10sec ahead, those of Zach Veach and Max Chilton, both struck pitlane by Lap 185, Sato was into the lead. Twice Sato needed to ward off the charging Dixon and require him to attempt the long method around at Turn 1, however the 2008 Indy winner and five-time champ tucked back in behind. With 10 laps to go, Sato was 0.7 sec ahead however that lowered greatly as they approached traffic.

On Lap 196, Sato’s 3rd colleague, Spencer Pigot in the Citrone Buhl Autosport/ RLL cars and truck had a big shunt coming out of Turn 4, and Indy Automobile went out the staying laps under yellow, instead of stop the pack for a 2- or three-lap sprint to the checkered flag.

Indy Cars And Truck Race Control stated: “IndyCar makes every effort to end races under green, but in this case, following the assessment of the incident, there were too few laps remaining to gather the field behind the pace car, issue a red flag and then restart for a green-flag finish.”

Dixon mentioned later that he was sure Sato would not have the ability to make it to the checkered flag and Sato validated it …