Until 2018, the 2.2-liter turbo V6 policies were presented in 2012, Indy Automobile has actually run 130 kPa [1.3-bar] increase at superspeedways on raceday, 140 kPa at brief ovals and in Indy 500 qualifying, and 150 kPa on roadway and street courses. Last year, the brief oval increase was increased to 150 kPa, therefore instead of have Indy 500 qualifying as the outlier on 140 kPa, Indy Automobile has actually streamlined engine mapping requirements by increasing Indy’s Fast Friday and qualifying weekend increase to 150 kPa.

This has actually accompanied the aeroscreen’s intro in 2020 — however Dixon thinks the drag caused by the screen has actually been overstated, which for that reason lap times might boil down.

“Even though we see the drag numbers are higher, our straightline speeds are the same if not better this year than last year, even in roadcourse trim,” Ganassi’s 2008 Indy winner and three-time 500 polesitter informedMotorsport com. “Granted, a few of the engine numbers– horse power and torque–will be up a bit this year, however not by that much, due to the fact that we’re coming up to completion of the cycle for this engine specification. The makers have practically got all they can from the 2.2.

Dixon in practice at Texas Motor Speedway. Photo by: Indy Cars And Truck

“When we did the Speedway test with the aeroscreen in 2015, we anticipated the …