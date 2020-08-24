Indy 500: Takuma Sato triumphs, Fernando Alonso finishes 21st







Takuma Sato declared the 2nd Indy 500 win of his profession after surpassing veteran leader Scott Dixon in a tense and significant 200-lap race at the Brickyard.

But Fernando Alonso’s mission to finish the last leg of motorsport’s Triple Crown continues after he ended up a lapped 21st after suffering clutch difficulty in his McLaren.

Sato, the previous Jordan and Super Aguri F1 motorist, very first won the masterpiece race in 2017 and ends up being the 20th motorist to accomplishment more than as soon as around the oval in the 104th running of the occasion.