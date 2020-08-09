WednesdayAug 12

1100 am– 1.00 pm Practice– Oval veterans ( NBC Sports Gold)

1.00 pm– 3.00 pm Practice– Rookies and refreshers ( NBC Sports Gold)

3.00 pm– 5.00 pm Practice– all automobiles ( NBC Sports Gold)

Thursday,Aug 13

1100 am– 5.30 pm Practice– all automobiles ( NBC Sports Gold)

Friday,Aug 14

1100 am– 5.30 pm Practice– all automobiles at 150 kPa increase ( NBC Sports Gold)

5.45 pm Draw for Qualification order

Saturday,Aug 15

8.30 am– 9.00 am Practice Group 1 ( NBC Sports Gold)

9.00 am– 9.30 am Practice Group 2 ( NBC Sports Gold)

1100 am– 4.50 pm Qualifying ( NBC Sports Gold, NBC simulcast 3.00 – 5.00 pm)

Sunday,Aug 16

1100 am– 11.30 am Practice– Fast Nine ( NBC Sports Gold)

1.15 pm– 2.15 pm Qualifying– Fast Nine ( NBC Sports Gold, NBC simulcast 1.00 – 3.00 pm)

followed by P1 pole award discussion and front row virtual interview

3.30 pm– 6.00 pm Practice– all automobiles, pull back to race 130 kPa increase ( NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN simulcast)

Friday,Aug 21

1100 am– 1.00 pm Practice (last)– all automobiles ( NBC Sports Gold, NBCSN simulcast 11.00 am – 1.30 pm)

Sunday,Aug 23

( NBC 1.00 pm – 6.00 pm)

1240 pm– 1.10 pm Push out to pitlane

1.10 pm– 1.20 pm Engine warm-up

1.20 pm– 1.45 pm Cars to …