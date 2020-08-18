Indy 500 rookies VeeKay and Palou stun with pace

Despite the basic agreement being that Chevrolet was down on power compared with Honda when they ran 1.5-bar increase, which groups utilize on Fast Friday, Qualifying and the Fast Nine Shootout, VeeKay showed that an excellent handling cars and truck might assist comprise the deficit.

The # 21 ECR cars and truck had actually looked quick and steady in unclean air throughout practice, permitting VeeKay to make vibrant maneuvers on his competitors, however it likewise reacted well to being cut out for certifying. The Dutch teen was 6th on Saturday, behind 4 Andretti Autosport automobiles and Scott Dixon of Chip Ganassi Racing, and then on Sunday just one Andretti cars and truck– that of Marco Andretti– might surpass him, along with Dixon and Takuma Sato’s exceptionally constant Rahal Letterman Lanigan-Honda

Thus VeeKay ended up being the very best certifying Indy 500 novice given that 2013, when Carlos Munoz declared 2nd for Andretti Autosport.

“That was the most fantastic certifying, I did not anticipate it!” exclaimed VeeKay who is recommended by two-time Indy 500 winner and IMS lap record holderArie Luyendyk “I was actually pleased to even make it to the Fast Nine.

“Being the only Chevy inconvenienced, however we are beginning 4th! Super near making the front row, however I’m still pleased with this. And fastest novice!

Ed [Carpenter, team owner] actually …