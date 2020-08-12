Indy 500 “impossible” when I return to Renault F1

In 2017, McLaren’s F1 potential customers were so bad that Alonso was able to avoid the Monaco Grand Prix with the group’s true blessing in order to participate in the Indy 500 with a McLaren-backed Andretti Autosport entry. He starred and remained in contention for the win up until his Honda engine blew.

Having taken 2 years’ sabbatical from F1, Alonso has actually discovered it much easier to get ready for Indy in 2015 and this, however in 2021 he will relight his F1 profession at Renault.

There had actually been much speculation that with the Monaco Grand Prix and the Indy 500 not operating on the exact same weekend next season (May 23 rd and May 30 th respectively) that he may be able to do both, in spite of Indy certifying being hung on Monaco weekend. Indianapolis Motor Speedway guidelines are that the vehicle instead of the motorist certifies, so in theory another motorist might certify a cars and truck for Alonso, and he would take it over for the race, albeit beginning with the back of the 33- vehicle field.

Alonso ended that concept when asked how he has psychologically ready for the race and if he related to next week’s 104 th running of the Indy 500 as “the last chance for a little while to try to win”.

“It’s a good question,” he responded. “I believe I approach the race, as you stated, understanding the next 2 years is going to be difficult to come. I will have to miss out on certifying …