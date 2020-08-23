Indy 500: Fernando Alonso makes latest attempt at Triple Crown







Fernando Alonso thinks he can get himself in the mix for Indy 500 success from 26th on the grid on Sunday, as the F1 champ makes his last attempt to finish the Triple Crown for at least 3 years.

The previous F1 champ remains in the beginning field for the popular 500-mile Brickyard race for the 2nd time, 3 years after his only race-day look up until now when he led for 27 laps prior to leaving with an engine failure.

He is intending to end up being simply the 2nd motorist after Graham Hill to win the 3 races thought about the most prominent in motorsport – the Monaco GP (which Alonso won in 2006-07), Le Mans 24 Hours (2018-19) and Indy 500.

