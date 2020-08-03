Industry Calls on US Regulator to Open Floodgates on Banks’ Crypto Capabilities

In action to an ask for remark on possible guidelines from the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC), lots of significant gamers in crypto have actually composed in, asking the regulator to broaden the permissions it offers banks to manage cryptocurrencies and utilize blockchain innovation.

Blockchain- backed transfers and brand-new stablecoins as dollar rivals

One of the leaders in blockchain-backed monetary services, Silvergate Bank composed to the OCC to promote blockchain as a more effective method for banks to send out cash to each other and in between customer accounts. Silvergate pointed to USD-backed stablecoins like USDC or USDT as examples of just how much quicker this system might be:

“Blockchain technology delivers a recognized use case as a transfer of value network, and while many continue to explore how to expand upon that use case, as demonstrated by various USD backed stablecoin projects, they are doing so within existing regulatory frameworks that do not provide adequate guidance for regulated entities, like financial institutions.”

Crypto lobbying group the Blockchain Association likewise praised the example of stablecoin jobs, making a main part of its commentary that the OCC “Allow banks to settle payments and accept deposits in dollar stablecoins that meet criteria defined by the OCC.”

Coin Center, a think tank and lobbying group promoting decentralized network, went an action even more in its action to the OCC, promoting for banks to assistance questionable personal privacy innovations like:

“(1) trustless transaction mixing technologies like CoinJoin for Bitcoin transactions, and (2) privacy enhanced cryptocurrency networks like Zcash and Monero.”

The OCC and brand-new vision for banks

As the Blockchain Association mentioned, even well-intentioned and certified crypto business running in the U.S. have actually been unjustly locked out of standard monetary services. That winds up injuring users: “The lack of access of cryptocurrency business to safe and sound financial services ultimately creates unnecessary risks for U.S. consumers.”

In the OCC’s demand, the workplace stressed the versatility of banking, stating “the Federal banking system is well acquainted with and well positioned for change, which has been a hallmark of this system since its inception.”

The OCC is the workplace of the U.S. Treasury accountable for controling the nation’s federally chartered banks. Since Brian Brooks took control of as acting head of the workplace, it has actually seen drastically sped up crypto interest. Two weeks earlier, the OCC lastly licensed banks to custody crypto possessions. Since then, Brooks has actually continued to reveal interest in blockchain as a method of improving payments in the U.S.