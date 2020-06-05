Industry bosses appeal to home secretary for air bridges

Travel leaders are urging the Government to contemplate summer time air bridges and have offered a ‘wish-list’ of 10 nations with which to safe agreements in a letter to the home secretary and overseas secretary.

Following the affirmation that every one UK arrivals could be topic to a 14-day quarantine, beginning June 8, The Advantage Travel Partnership – the UK’s largest unbiased journey agent and journey administration firm consortium – has written a follow-up letter to Priti Patel and Dominic Raab with a proposed record of air bridges “to allow the industry to get back on its feet after a prolonged period of stalemate during lockdown”.

Air bridges are bilateral journey agreements between nations that circumvent quarantine measures.

The letter, specializing in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s endorsement of air bridges between England and different nations, states:

Whilst we had been disillusioned given the clear injury it’ll do to the journey business; we had been heartened by the promise that air bridges could be thought of sooner or later. The Prime Minister additionally endorsed the thought of air bridges yesterday between England and different nations with out the necessity for quarantine. A glimmer of hope! The institution of air bridges sooner somewhat than later is important to enable the business to get again on its toes after a protracted interval of stalemate throughout lockdown. However, while we welcome air bridges they’ll solely work if the FCO ban on journey is reviewed at the side of their creation. It is the last word rooster and egg scenario, and with out the FCO ban revoked (even whether it is simply to these locations with air bridges as a phased method) the business will lack the suitable instruments to promote holidays with confidence and their clients can have no recourse to ample insurance coverage. Advantage Travel Partnership lately performed an in depth shopper analysis survey with over 4 thousand respondents on the most well-liked locations Britons are contemplating for a vacation this summer time pending the removing of restrictions. Together with intelligence from our business companions, gross sales figures from 2019, and based mostly on potential routes prepared to fly and tour operators prepared with packages to promote, now we have created our want record of air bridges for your consideration.

The wish-list contains the next nations:

1. Spain

2. Greece

3. Turkey

4. Italy

5. Cyprus

6. Portugal

7. France

8. Iceland

9. Egypt

10. Malta

The letter follows on from business warnings that the UK’s quarantine measures will drive them to reduce up to 60 per cent of workers.

